First Pacific Financial Sells 3,501 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

First Pacific Financial lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.0%

TTEK opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Maxim Group lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

