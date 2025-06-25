Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (MSFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on July 1st

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFDGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0886 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th.

MSFD opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $16.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

