Contrasting Wheels Up Experience (UP) and Its Peers

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wheels Up Experience $792.10 million -$339.64 million -2.68 Wheels Up Experience Competitors $18.81 billion $730.78 million 9.51

Wheels Up Experience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wheels Up Experience. Wheels Up Experience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Wheels Up Experience has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheels Up Experience’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

98.2% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheels Up Experience -44.21% N/A -26.32% Wheels Up Experience Competitors -410.20% -70.11% -13.94%

Summary

Wheels Up Experience competitors beat Wheels Up Experience on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels. Its Wheels Up Charter provides charter flight services for passenger groups, sports teams, global corporate events, and tour operations, as well as global passenger, cargo, emergency, and government services. In addition, the company offers wholesale charter services; group charter and cargo flights; maintenance, repair, and operations services; fixed-base operator services; safety and security services; and government, defense, emergency, and medical transport missions. It serves individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers. As of December 31, 2024, the company operated a fleet of 154 owned and leased aircraft. Wheels Up Experience Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chamblee, Georgia.

