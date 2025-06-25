Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 462,157 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,032,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 462,157 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $334,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $1,209,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $468,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,522,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50,113 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $1,099,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,401,619.63. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $251,180 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

