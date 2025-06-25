Bessemer Group Inc. Has $199.63 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,341 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.87% of Clean Harbors worth $199,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 25.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $232.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.00 and a 200 day moving average of $220.69. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $689,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,669.16. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,022 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $233,516.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,671.90. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,406. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

