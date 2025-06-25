Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Shares Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.10. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Aperam Stock Up 2.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Aperam had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Aperam will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Aperam Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.15%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

