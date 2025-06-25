New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 1,999,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,497,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BTIG Research set a $8.00 price target on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 target price on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy Stock Up 14.7%
Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,925,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,266,000 after buying an additional 9,319,985 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,879,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,242 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,096,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $155,023,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.
About New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Fortress Energy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AST SpaceMobile’s Signal Strengthens as Stock Nears Orbit
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Cybersecurity Confidence: 3 of the Market’s Most Upgraded Stocks
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Costco at a Crossroads: Is the Next Move Higher or Lower?
Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.