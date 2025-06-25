New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 1,999,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,497,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BTIG Research set a $8.00 price target on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 target price on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,925,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,266,000 after buying an additional 9,319,985 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,879,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,242 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,096,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $155,023,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

