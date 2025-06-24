Wall Street Zen Upgrades Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) to “Hold”

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ORKA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORKA opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. Oruka Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.38.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts expect that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

