Midland States Bancorp (MSBIP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $75.76 million for the quarter.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 0.3%

MSBIP stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

