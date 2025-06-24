Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Gaxos.ai Stock Performance

Shares of GXAI stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Gaxos.ai has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaxos.ai

About Gaxos.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gaxos.ai by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaxos.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaxos.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.

Featured Stories

