Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.
Gaxos.ai Stock Performance
Shares of GXAI stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Gaxos.ai has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.
Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaxos.ai
About Gaxos.ai
Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.
