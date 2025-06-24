Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Increased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VBK opened at $271.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.68 and a 200-day moving average of $269.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.