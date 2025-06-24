Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) is Integris Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 606,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.0% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $17,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 235,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:DISV opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

