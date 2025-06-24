5T Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,348 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $364.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

