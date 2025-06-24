LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of GDX stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.