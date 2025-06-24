Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in General American Investors by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,464,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after buying an additional 437,632 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 239,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 222,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GAM opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. General American Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

General American Investors Company Profile

In related news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $431,868.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,100. This trade represents a 77.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Spencer Davidson sold 11,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $278,071.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $556,192. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,231 shares of company stock worth $104,721 and have sold 32,599 shares worth $808,839. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

