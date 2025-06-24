Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 9,689 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,153 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,710,000 after acquiring an additional 766,049 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,430,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,737,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,818,000 after acquiring an additional 144,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,548,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,987,000 after acquiring an additional 277,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $32.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.1232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

