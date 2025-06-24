Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,693 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.