iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $294.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.22. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $300.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

