Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 819 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $47.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1607 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

