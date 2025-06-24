Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,789 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,221.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 0.2%

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 11.04 and a current ratio of 11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HASI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.