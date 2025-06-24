Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 11,971 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.