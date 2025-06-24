iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 24,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $190.99 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.