Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 80,912 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 139.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,912 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,269,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,139,000 after acquiring an additional 708,645 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,853,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,209,000 after acquiring an additional 132,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $149,264,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,306,000 after buying an additional 50,352 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,917,000 after buying an additional 739,519 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

LMBS stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.