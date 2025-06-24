Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Invests $249,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

