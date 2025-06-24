Brokerages Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) PT at $22.50

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of CPRI opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. Capri has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $43.34.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($5.12). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.05 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 39.55%. Capri’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 758.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

