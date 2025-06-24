Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IYH opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

