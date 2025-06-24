Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $46.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.