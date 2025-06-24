Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,932,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,793.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $382.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $286.00 and a 52-week high of $386.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

