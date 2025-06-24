Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,478.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

