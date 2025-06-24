Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,226,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,241,000 after buying an additional 2,312,291 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $82,529,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,224,000. Global Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 119.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC now owns 594,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after buying an additional 323,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,382,000 after buying an additional 277,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $49.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

