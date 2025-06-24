TrueMark Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 77,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 30,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $166.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $183.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.61 and a 200-day moving average of $146.92.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.80.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

