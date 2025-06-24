Top Travel Stocks To Consider – June 23rd

Costco Wholesale, Alibaba Group, SoFi Technologies, BigBear.ai, Booking, Delta Air Lines, and American Express are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are publicly traded shares of companies operating in the travel and tourism sector—airlines, hotel and resort chains, cruise lines, car rental firms and online booking platforms. Their performance tends to be cyclical, rising with strong consumer travel demand, economic growth and seasonal peaks, and falling in response to downturns, health scares or geopolitical disruptions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $20.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,001.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,574. The firm has a market cap of $444.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,002.94 and its 200-day moving average is $981.03. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $793.00 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,687,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,971,640. The firm has a market cap of $269.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average of $112.27.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SOFI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.38. 49,142,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,344,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.12. 173,345,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,419,092. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Booking stock traded up $44.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5,348.35. 115,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,107. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,180.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,942.80. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,639.70. The firm has a market cap of $174.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,175,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,732,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

AXP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $326.28.

