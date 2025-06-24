Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Delaney Joseph Fisher Sells 8,804 Shares

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Delaney Joseph Fisher sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.33, for a total value of C$355,085.57.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock traded down C$0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,233. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The company has a market cap of C$9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -209.05, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.33. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$24.96 and a 52 week high of C$40.62.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -289.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$45.25 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

