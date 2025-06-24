Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,863.60. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,543.28. The trade was a 92.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RYAN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 201.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.18%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

