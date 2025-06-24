Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dana (DAN)

Dana (NYSE: DAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 6/13/2025 – Dana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.
  • 6/12/2025 – Dana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
  • 6/12/2025 – Dana had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.
  • 6/12/2025 – Dana had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.
  • 6/12/2025 – Dana had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/22/2025 – Dana was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.
  • 5/22/2025 – Dana was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 5/19/2025 – Dana had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/13/2025 – Dana was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 5/2/2025 – Dana had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/1/2025 – Dana had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dana Trading Down 2.0%

Dana stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Dana Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.11.

Dana (NYSE:DANGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 829.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 1,495.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in Dana by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 54,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

