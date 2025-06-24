Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.70, for a total transaction of $2,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,440 shares in the company, valued at $158,113,668. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $320.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $111.55 and a twelve month high of $351.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.65.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Carvana by 961.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.59.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

