Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF comprises about 1.1% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.23% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 49,941 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MMTM opened at $259.51 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 1-year low of $205.02 and a 1-year high of $274.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.87. The company has a market capitalization of $145.33 million, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

