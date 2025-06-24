Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,343 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,035 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $98,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after buying an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after buying an additional 2,296,069 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.74.

ORCL stock opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

