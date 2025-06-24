Family Legacy Inc. Raises Holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,682,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,236 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,350,686,000 after purchasing an additional 109,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,209,338,000 after purchasing an additional 323,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $906,165,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $229.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.54.

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

