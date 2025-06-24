Win Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 243,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $315.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.98. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

