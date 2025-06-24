Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Shares Purchased by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.17% of Crane NXT worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Crane NXT by 699.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Crane NXT by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crane NXT by 985.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Crane NXT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.
Crane NXT Stock Down 0.2%
CXT opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.30. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $67.01.
Crane NXT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 23.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CXT shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane NXT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.
Crane NXT Company Profile
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.
