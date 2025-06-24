iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,410.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

