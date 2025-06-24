Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 20,801 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $90,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $299.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $326.28. The firm has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lowered American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

