Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Team Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.0% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $161.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $377.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

