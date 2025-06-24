iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $90.51. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

