Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Shares Bought by BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth about $702,000.

Shares of IUS opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $616.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.2069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

