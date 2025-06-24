5,101 Shares in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

