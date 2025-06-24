Guardian Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $770.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $729.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $780.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.