GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,445 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $191.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.02.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

