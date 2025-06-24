First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Acquired by IMG Wealth Management Inc.

IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. IMG Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTLS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 473,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 344,423 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,496,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,769,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,536,000 after purchasing an additional 194,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.50. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.29.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

